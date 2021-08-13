SU dept sets record plantation of 10,000 saplings in 10 minutes

The students of Department of Media and Communication Studies Departments University of Sindh Jamshoro have set varsity's record of planting ten thousand saplings in just ten minutes at the inauguration of monsoon tree plantation campaign on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :The students of Department of Media and Communication Studies Departments University of Sindh Jamshoro have set varsity's record of planting ten thousand saplings in just ten minutes at the inauguration of monsoon tree plantation campaign on Friday.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr.

Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro who inaugurated the campaign by planting first sapling appreciated the efforts of the students of Department of Media and Communication Studies for setting a record for the university.

He said the tree plantation is essential in order to meet the challenges of climate change and provide a healthy atmosphere to the people. The plantation department of the varsity fully committed to plant maximum trees in the campus, he said and appreciated the spirit of the students who under leadership of their teachers have started tree plantation without support of the plantation department.