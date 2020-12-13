UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SU Digitizes 60 Affiliated Colleges By Launching E-portal System

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 07:50 PM

SU digitizes 60 affiliated colleges by launching e-portal system

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :The Information Technology Services Centre (ITSC) of Sindh University on Sunday launched a complete E-portal system and digitized it's all 60 affiliated government degree colleges offering admissions to associate degree programs (ADP) to approximately one hundred thousand students each year.

The E-portals launching ceremony was organized at vice chancellor's camp office, where the director of ITSC Dr Zeeshan Bhatti briefed the VC Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat about the newly introduced landmark distinction.

The vice chancellor termed it a revolution in the field of education and blessing for off-campus students who now would be able to fill and submit their admission as well as exam forms and upload the required documents online through their e-portal without submitting the Xerox copies of documents.

According to the director ITSC, the documents and other testimonials for seeking admissions to all the 60 affiliated colleges could be uploaded by logging onto the e-portal with the help of the focal persons to be nominated in these educational institutions.

He said that the developed system had been linked with the offices of Registrar, Controller of Annual Examinations & Deputy Registrar (General Branch) adding that it will greatly facilitate the students in filling their admission forms and submitting the same online while sitting at their homes.

Speaking at the launching ceremony of e-portal, Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat said that it came as one more landmark day in the history of University of Sindh as it's I.T. Services Center had launched a student-friendly e-portal designed exclusively to provide a wide range of online amenities to its one hundred thousand students seeking education in 60 affiliated colleges.

"This new online e-portal will immensely benefit our students of degree colleges and university's concerned offices to manage all operations digitally. It will save a huge amount of resources, time and money", he said.

He said that some of the main key features of the e-portal included digitization of colleges along with their enrolled student records, downloading fee challans easily, digital enrollment cards, filling-in exam forms and seeking exam slips etc without going to the concerned educational institutions or coming to the university for the purpose.

Dr. Burfat further said that he was committed to serving the varsity and its students in every possible way adding that his unwavering efforts about bringing his institution at par with international universities will continue with the same spirit.

Related Topics

Sindh Technology Education Student Same Money Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

UAE signs mutual visa waiver agreement with Thaila ..

1 hour ago

Emirates to operate one-off A380 to Bahrain for 49 ..

1 hour ago

DEWA wins Gold at Dubai Human Development Award 20 ..

2 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak, Afghan Ambassador discuss expa ..

2 hours ago

UAE top destination for global experts in rain enh ..

2 hours ago

Belhaif Al Nuaimi discusses boosting local product ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.