SU digitizes 60 affiliated colleges by launching e-portal system

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :The Information Technology Services Centre (ITSC) of Sindh University on Sunday launched a complete E-portal system and digitized it's all 60 affiliated government degree colleges offering admissions to associate degree programs (ADP) to approximately one hundred thousand students each year.

The E-portals launching ceremony was organized at vice chancellor's camp office, where the director of ITSC Dr Zeeshan Bhatti briefed the VC Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat about the newly introduced landmark distinction.

The vice chancellor termed it a revolution in the field of education and blessing for off-campus students who now would be able to fill and submit their admission as well as exam forms and upload the required documents online through their e-portal without submitting the Xerox copies of documents.

According to the director ITSC, the documents and other testimonials for seeking admissions to all the 60 affiliated colleges could be uploaded by logging onto the e-portal with the help of the focal persons to be nominated in these educational institutions.

He said that the developed system had been linked with the offices of Registrar, Controller of Annual Examinations & Deputy Registrar (General Branch) adding that it will greatly facilitate the students in filling their admission forms and submitting the same online while sitting at their homes.

Speaking at the launching ceremony of e-portal, Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat said that it came as one more landmark day in the history of University of Sindh as it's I.T. Services Center had launched a student-friendly e-portal designed exclusively to provide a wide range of online amenities to its one hundred thousand students seeking education in 60 affiliated colleges.

"This new online e-portal will immensely benefit our students of degree colleges and university's concerned offices to manage all operations digitally. It will save a huge amount of resources, time and money", he said.

He said that some of the main key features of the e-portal included digitization of colleges along with their enrolled student records, downloading fee challans easily, digital enrollment cards, filling-in exam forms and seeking exam slips etc without going to the concerned educational institutions or coming to the university for the purpose.

Dr. Burfat further said that he was committed to serving the varsity and its students in every possible way adding that his unwavering efforts about bringing his institution at par with international universities will continue with the same spirit.