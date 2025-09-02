SU distributes Need-Cum-Merit scholarship cheques of worth Rs. 34.806 million among 850 students

The Vice Chancellor of Sindh University, Jamshoro Professor Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman Khoumbati distributed cheques worth over Rs34.8 million among 850 deserving students under the Need-Cum-Merit Scholarship program during a grand ceremony held at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Convention Centre

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The Vice Chancellor of Sindh University, Jamshoro Professor Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman Khoumbati distributed cheques worth over Rs34.8 million among 850 deserving students under the Need-Cum-Merit Scholarship program during a grand ceremony held at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Convention Centre.

According to the university spokesperson, each deserving but talented student received a cheque of 42,000 rupees.

The ceremony was graced by Member of the Provincial Assembly Dr. Sikandar Ali Shoro as the chief guest and District Zakat Chairman Jamshoro Pir Muhammad Hassan as the guest of honor.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman Khoumbhati lauded the government of Sindh’s initiative in supporting the students through financial aid. He appealed to the provincial government to further enhance the grant to meet the increasing demands of higher education.

The VC emphasized that additional support would allow more talented students to complete their degrees on time and contribute positively for the society.

He noted that investment in education was the most effective way to uplift communities and ensure long-term development.

MPA Dr. Sikandar Ali Shoro, in his speech, reaffirmed the provincial government’s commitment to support university students across the province.

He said education was the top priority of the Sindh government and assured that efforts would continue to increase the financial assistance available for needy and meritorious students.

District Zakat Chairman Jamshoro Pir Muhammad Hassan praised the Sindh government for its dedication to promoting higher education and providing financial assistance to the needy students.

He also assured continued cooperation of the Zakat department in supporting student’s welfare and educational advancement. SU Registrar Professor Dr. Mushtaque Ali Jariko and others also spoke on the occasion.