SU Drivers, Other Employees To Undergo Drug Tests For Maintaining A Safe Environment

Muhammad Irfan Published October 11, 2024 | 11:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) The Sindh University administration has made it mandatory for all drivers, cleaners, security guards and sanitary workers to undergo drug testing, which was aimed at maintaining a safe and healthy environment on campus.

In a circular issued here on Friday, the Registrar Professor Dr Mushtaque Ali Jariko said that the measure was crucial to ensure the safety and well-being of faculty members, students and administrative staff.

"The appearance of the above-designated employees at the time of the drug test was mandatory. This initiative is vital for creating a secure environment for everyone on campus," he stated.

According the SU spokesperson, the university has warned that failure to comply with this directive will result in severe disciplinary action, as per the rules and policies of Sindh University.

