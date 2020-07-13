SU employee held over charges on bribe for admission

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :A team of Anti Corruption Establishment arrested a computer operator of Sindh University in Jamshoro district on Monday.

The arrest was made during a raid by the Circle officer Sajid Bhutto and inspector Zulfiqar Sarki.

According to the ACE officials, the Admission Branch's BPS-18 officer Vikesh Kumar had been arrested under charges of taking bribe for admission.

The officials said 2 security guards were also allegedly involved in the scam.

The officials told that a video shared on social media showed Kumar allegedly taking bribe 6 months ago from a student.

The ACE claimed that arrest was made after investigation.

The Officers Welfare Association Sindh University condemned the arrest and staged a token sit-in demonstration outside the varsity's administrative block.

The association's President Syed Sajjad Hussain Shah said the ACE should have shared the matter with the university's authorities.

He deplored that the way a BPS-18 officer was arrested and handcuffed was demoralizing for the other staff.