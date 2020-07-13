SU Employee Held Over Charges On Bribe For Admission
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 09:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :A team of Anti Corruption Establishment arrested a computer operator of Sindh University in Jamshoro district on Monday.
The arrest was made during a raid by the Circle officer Sajid Bhutto and inspector Zulfiqar Sarki.
According to the ACE officials, the Admission Branch's BPS-18 officer Vikesh Kumar had been arrested under charges of taking bribe for admission.
The officials said 2 security guards were also allegedly involved in the scam.
The officials told that a video shared on social media showed Kumar allegedly taking bribe 6 months ago from a student.
The ACE claimed that arrest was made after investigation.
The Officers Welfare Association Sindh University condemned the arrest and staged a token sit-in demonstration outside the varsity's administrative block.
The association's President Syed Sajjad Hussain Shah said the ACE should have shared the matter with the university's authorities.
He deplored that the way a BPS-18 officer was arrested and handcuffed was demoralizing for the other staff.