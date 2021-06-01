UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SU Ex-Vice Chancellor Dr Abida Taherani Remembered On Her Death Anniversary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 06:50 PM

SU Ex-Vice Chancellor Dr Abida Taherani remembered on her death anniversary

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Speakers at a ceremony on Tuesday paid homage to former Vice Chancellor University of Sindh late Dr Abida Taherani for her meritorious services in the education sector.

The event was organized by the management of University of Sindh at the tomb of the late Dr Abida Taherani, where the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro, Registrar Dr Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto and a number of officers, teachers and employees participated.

On the occasion, Prof. Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro lauded the academic services of late Dr. Taherani adding that she would be remembered forever.

During her term, Dr Taherani, the former Vice Chancellor played a pivotal role in curbing the menace of embezzlement in the funds, he said and added that it because of her efforts, the University of Sindh was declared the best among public sector universities across the country.

The Registrar Dr Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto and Director Institute of Gender Studies Dr Misbah Bibi also paid rich tributes to the services of Dr. Abida Tahirani and said being a social scientist, she played a great role for creating awareness among students and fellow countrymen.

Related Topics

Sindh Education Event Best

Recent Stories

National Centre of Meteorology rolls out host of n ..

28 minutes ago

UAE highlights carbon emission reduction strategie ..

58 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed says PDM lost its momentum

1 hour ago

Sharjah Executive Council approves SHA’s service ..

1 hour ago

U-19 cricket trials are underway

2 hours ago

97,163 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.