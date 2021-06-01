SU Ex-Vice Chancellor Dr Abida Taherani remembered on her death anniversary

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Speakers at a ceremony on Tuesday paid homage to former Vice Chancellor University of Sindh late Dr Abida Taherani for her meritorious services in the education sector.

The event was organized by the management of University of Sindh at the tomb of the late Dr Abida Taherani, where the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro, Registrar Dr Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto and a number of officers, teachers and employees participated.

On the occasion, Prof. Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro lauded the academic services of late Dr. Taherani adding that she would be remembered forever.

During her term, Dr Taherani, the former Vice Chancellor played a pivotal role in curbing the menace of embezzlement in the funds, he said and added that it because of her efforts, the University of Sindh was declared the best among public sector universities across the country.

The Registrar Dr Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto and Director Institute of Gender Studies Dr Misbah Bibi also paid rich tributes to the services of Dr. Abida Tahirani and said being a social scientist, she played a great role for creating awareness among students and fellow countrymen.