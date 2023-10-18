Open Menu

SU Extends Date For Online Registration For Admission In Bachelor's Degree Programme 2024

Published October 18, 2023

SU extends date for online registration for admission in Bachelor's Degree Programme 2024

The management of the University of Sindh Jamshoro has again extended the last date up to October 20, 2023, for online registration of admission in the Bachelor’s Degree Programme of the Academic Year 2024

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) The management of the University of Sindh Jamshoro has again extended the last date up to October 20, 2023, for online registration of admission in the Bachelor's Degree Programme of the Academic Year 2024.

The university management also extended the last date for registration of admission in the Third Year (5th Semester) of the Master’s Degree program of the Academic Year 2024.

The candidates who will register themselves for admission in desired disciplines of the Bachelor’s Degree Programme up to October 20, 2023, will be allowed to appear in the second phase of the pre-entry test for admission, the Director of Admissions Prof. Dr. Ayaz Kerio informed here on Wednesday evening adding that date has been extended on the repeated requests of the parents.

He however maintained that no change in the date of the pre-entry test has been made which will be conducted in two phases on October 22 and 29, 2023 respectively.

The candidates from Dadu, Ghotki, Jacobabad, Karachi, Kashmor, Khairpur, Larkana, Naushero Feroz, Qamber-Shahdadkot, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Shikarpur, Sujawal, Sukkur, Tharparkar and Thatta districts will appear in the first phase of the pre-entry test on October 22, 2023, the Director Admissions informed and added that admit cards have been issued to the candidates of these districts through their e-mail addresses.

