SU extends date for submission of exam forms till August 5

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :The Controller of Annual Examinations University of Sindh, Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Siraj-ul-Haq Kandhro has extended the date for submission of the exam forms for the annual examinations of M.Com, M.

Sc, MA (Previous and Final), Post Graduate (Regular Side) in the affiliated colleges till August 5,2021 with a late fee of Rs 5,000.

In a statement, the controller informed that the students of the affiliated colleges could now deposit their exams fee with a late fee of Rs 5000 till August 5 and submit their examination forms for the annual examinations of 2019.

The date will not be extended after August 5.