SU Extends Date For Submission Of Exam Forms Till Dec 30

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 06:40 PM

SU extends date for submission of Exam forms till Dec 30

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :Sindh University has extended the last date for submission of examination forms for B.A (Regular/External), BCom, BSC and BSC (Home Economics) Regular Part-I and Part-II and M.A (Previous and Final) External annual examination-2019.

According to an announcement, Controller Examination Ghulam Murtaza Sial has extended last date for the submission of examination forms with late fee of Rs. 5000/- till December 30, 2019.

All candidates have been advised to submit examination forms along with late fee on above mentioned date as it would not be extended further.

Your Thoughts and Comments

