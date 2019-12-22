SU Extends Date For Submission Of Exam Forms Till Dec 30
Sun 22nd December 2019 | 06:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :Sindh University has extended the last date for submission of examination forms for B.A (Regular/External), BCom, BSC and BSC (Home Economics) Regular Part-I and Part-II and M.A (Previous and Final) External annual examination-2019.
According to an announcement, Controller Examination Ghulam Murtaza Sial has extended last date for the submission of examination forms with late fee of Rs. 5000/- till December 30, 2019.
All candidates have been advised to submit examination forms along with late fee on above mentioned date as it would not be extended further.