SU extends date of submission of LLB (Hons) exam forms till July 12

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :Sindh University Jamshoro has extended the date of submission of second semester examination forms for LLB (Hons) program till July 12, 2023 at the request of the principals of the affiliated law colleges.

According to a notification issued by the controller semester examinations Muhammad Mashooque Siddiqui, on the joint request of the principals of the affiliated law colleges Vice Chancellor Prof. (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro has approved last date for the submission of LLB (second semester) Examination forms till July 12 with a late fee.

He asked desirable candidates appearing in the second semester examination to submit their fees before or till July 12.