SU Extends Date To Submit Associate Degree Exam Forms

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

SU extends date to submit Associate Degree exam forms

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :The management of University of Sindh Thursday extended the deadline for submission of online examination forms of the Associate Degree Programme in the affiliated colleges.   According to the Controller of Examinations, Prof.

Dr. Siraj-ul-Haq Kandhro, the online exam forms of Associate Degree Program (AD) in Arts, Commerce, Science and Home Economics (Regular Part I) Annual Examinations 2020 can now be submitted till February 20 without any late fee.

