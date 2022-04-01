UrduPoint.com

SU Extends Deadline For Admissions To Next Higher Classes

Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2022 | 08:44 PM

SU extends deadline for admissions to next higher classes

The management of University of Sindh has extended date for submission of admission forms for next higher classes of the students enrolled at varsity and its other campuses till April 8

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :The management of University of Sindh has extended date for submission of admission forms for next higher classes of the students enrolled at varsity and its other campuses till April 8.

Director Admissions informed on Friday that online admission forms and fee challans have been issued on the students' e-portal, from where the concerned can easily download. After due date, Rs. 1000 will be charged from the students as late fee, he added.

Related Topics

Sindh April From

Recent Stories

Faithful to observe Nafli, Sunnah Aitakaf in Ramza ..

Faithful to observe Nafli, Sunnah Aitakaf in Ramzan

39 seconds ago
 Erdogan, Putin Discuss Results of Moscow-Kiev Talk ..

Erdogan, Putin Discuss Results of Moscow-Kiev Talks in Turkey - Ankara

42 seconds ago
 US, Kazakhstan Transport Accord to Liberalize Cent ..

US, Kazakhstan Transport Accord to Liberalize Central Asia Aviation Sector - Sta ..

43 seconds ago
 Mutilated dead body found

Mutilated dead body found

45 seconds ago
 SU to conduct B.A LLB semester examinations from A ..

SU to conduct B.A LLB semester examinations from April 14

3 minutes ago
 QWP wins Tehsil Hasban Basha Upper Kohistan

QWP wins Tehsil Hasban Basha Upper Kohistan

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.