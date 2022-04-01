SU extends deadline for admissions to next higher classes

The management of University of Sindh has extended date for submission of admission forms for next higher classes of the students enrolled at varsity and its other campuses till April 8

Director Admissions informed on Friday that online admission forms and fee challans have been issued on the students' e-portal, from where the concerned can easily download. After due date, Rs. 1000 will be charged from the students as late fee, he added.