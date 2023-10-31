SU extends deadline for deposit of re-allotment fees at boys’ Hostel

The Provost Boys Hostels University of Sindh Jamshoro Dr Pasand Ali Khoso has informed that the date of deposit of fees for re-allotment 2023 in the boys’ Hostel has been extended till November 15, 2023

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) The Provost Boys Hostels University of Sindh Jamshoro Dr Pasand Ali Khoso has informed that the date of deposit of fees for re-allotment 2023 in the boys’ Hostel has been extended till November 15, 2023.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the Provost further said that the hostellers could download the fee challan from their e-portal and deposit it in any branch of Habib Bank Limited.

The re-allotment of the hosteller students will automatically stand cancelled they will remain unable to deposit the fee within the stipulated period.

According to the statement, after submitting the challan, the hostellers must submit a copy of the fee to the academic section of the boys’ boarding house.