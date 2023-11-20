Open Menu

SU Extends Deadline For Deposit Of Re-allotment Fees At Boys’ Hostel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 20, 2023 | 11:07 PM

SU extends deadline for deposit of re-allotment fees at boys’ hostel

The Provost Boys Hostels University of Sindh Jamshoro Dr Pasand Ali Khoso has informed that the date of deposit of fees for re-allotment 2023 in the boys’ hostel has been extended till November 30

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) The Provost Boys Hostels University of Sindh Jamshoro Dr Pasand Ali Khoso has informed that the date of deposit of fees for re-allotment 2023 in the boys’ hostel has been extended till November 30.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the Provost further said that the hostellers could download the fee challan from

their e-portal and deposit it in any branch of Habib Bank Limited.

The re-allotment of the hosteller students will automatically stand cancelled they will remain unable to deposit the fee within the stipulated period.

According to the statement, after submitting the challan, the hostellers must submit a copy of the fee to the academic section of the boys’ boarding house.

Related Topics

Sindh Jamshoro November HBL From

Recent Stories

Experts seeks implementation of laws to make clean ..

Experts seeks implementation of laws to make cleaner, greener urban environment

5 minutes ago
 Police arrest bike lifter, recover stolen motorcyc ..

Police arrest bike lifter, recover stolen motorcycles

5 minutes ago
 Senators asked to shun double standards on militar ..

Senators asked to shun double standards on military courts

5 minutes ago
 PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators to make first pick in pla ..

PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators to make first pick in player draft

4 minutes ago
 Governor urges to devise plan to utilize talents o ..

Governor urges to devise plan to utilize talents of youth for national building

5 minutes ago
 Health Minister visits NICVD

Health Minister visits NICVD

11 seconds ago
World order based on people's participation, moral ..

World order based on people's participation, morality to bring peace, sustainabl ..

13 seconds ago
 Science can serve as gateway to diplomacy: Dr Kane

Science can serve as gateway to diplomacy: Dr Kane

4 minutes ago
 Govt committed to improve healthcare facilities in ..

Govt committed to improve healthcare facilities in province: Abdullah

14 seconds ago
 Crackdown against illegal vehicle modifications, f ..

Crackdown against illegal vehicle modifications, fancy number plates continues

16 seconds ago
 NAB Balochistan holds anti-corruption seminar at M ..

NAB Balochistan holds anti-corruption seminar at Mir Chakar Khan Rind University

22 seconds ago
 Commissioner urges stakeholders, institutions to w ..

Commissioner urges stakeholders, institutions to work together for betterment of ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan