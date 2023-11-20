SU extends deadline for deposit of re-allotment fees at boys’ hostel

(@FahadShabbir)

The Provost Boys Hostels University of Sindh Jamshoro Dr Pasand Ali Khoso has informed that the date of deposit of fees for re-allotment 2023 in the boys’ hostel has been extended till November 30

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) The Provost Boys Hostels University of Sindh Jamshoro Dr Pasand Ali Khoso has informed that the date of deposit of fees for re-allotment 2023 in the boys’ hostel has been extended till November 30.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the Provost further said that the hostellers could download the fee challan from

their e-portal and deposit it in any branch of Habib Bank Limited.

The re-allotment of the hosteller students will automatically stand cancelled they will remain unable to deposit the fee within the stipulated period.

According to the statement, after submitting the challan, the hostellers must submit a copy of the fee to the academic section of the boys’ boarding house.