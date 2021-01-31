UrduPoint.com
SU Extends Deadline For Submission Of Online Admissions In Masters

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 08:50 PM

SU extends deadline for submission of online admissions in Masters

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :The management of University of Sindh has extended the deadline for submission of online forms for admissions to Masters Degree Programme till February 4, 2021.

The Director Admissions Dr Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto Sunday extended the date of submission of online forms for admissions to various Masters Degree Programme till February 4,2021 for the convenience of aspirant candidates.

The candidates who submitted online forms for admissions in various disciplines of Masters, but have not yet submitted the form processing fee, can also do the same, he informed and added, the candidates who will not deposit the fee, their applications will not be considered for admissions.

