SU extends deadline for submission of online admissions in Masters

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :The management of University of Sindh has extended the deadline for submission of online forms for admissions to Masters Degree Programme till February 4, 2021.

The candidates who submitted online forms for admissions in various disciplines of Masters, but have not yet submitted the form processing fee, can also do the same, he informed and added, the candidates who will not deposit the fee, their applications will not be considered for admissions.