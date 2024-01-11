Open Menu

SU Extends Deadline For Submission Of Sports Certificates

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2024 | 03:40 PM

SU extends deadline for submission of sports certificates

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) The Director of Sports (Boys), Sindh University (SU) Jamshoro Javaid Ahmed Bhatti has announced to extend the date of submission of sports certificates till January 25 for the candidates applying for admissions in bachelor degree programs for the academic year 2024.

According to the university spokesperson, in a statement, the director of sports stated that candidates who have applied for admissions in the sports quota for Bachelor's degree programs at SU for the academic year 2024 can submit their sports certificates at the directorate of sports until January 25.

The statement further clarified that after a thorough evaluation of the certificates, candidates will be invited for trials.

