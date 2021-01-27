UrduPoint.com
SU Extends Last Date For Admission In Post Graduate Programmes

Wed 27th January 2021 | 06:50 PM

SU extends last date for admission in post graduate programmes

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :The Director Research and Graduate Studies, University of Sindh (SU) Jamshoro has informed that last date for admission in different programmes of MS, M.Phil and Ph.D for academic year 2021 has been extended up to February 8.

According to announcement here on Wednesday, he said that those candidates who missed the online registration of admission forms can avail the opportunity and apply for admission in different postgraduate programmes up to February 8.

