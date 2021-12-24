SU extends last date for annual examinations online forms and fee submission

The Controller of Annual Examinations University of Sindh Jamshoro has extended the last date for submission of online forms and fee submission of annual examinations 2020 for fresh and failure candidates up to January 4, 2022

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :The Controller of Annual Examinations University of Sindh Jamshoro has extended the last date for submission of online forms and fee submission of annual examinations 2020 for fresh and failure candidates up to January 4, 2022.

According to an announcement here on Friday, the candidate can submit online forms and fee for annual examinations 2020 of BA, B.Sc, B.

Sc (Home Economics, B.Com (Fresh and Failure) and MA Previous and Final (Fresh and Failure) up to January 4, 2022.

The candidates can submit the fee along with late fee of Rs. 3000/- for above said examination, however, the candidates who have already deposited the fee can submit the examination forms without late fee. The date has been extended on the requests of the parents of the candidates, the Controller of Annual Examinations informed.