UrduPoint.com

SU Extends Last Date For Annual Examinations Online Forms And Fee Submission

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 07:10 PM

SU extends last date for annual examinations online forms and fee submission

The Controller of Annual Examinations University of Sindh Jamshoro has extended the last date for submission of online forms and fee submission of annual examinations 2020 for fresh and failure candidates up to January 4, 2022

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :The Controller of Annual Examinations University of Sindh Jamshoro has extended the last date for submission of online forms and fee submission of annual examinations 2020 for fresh and failure candidates up to January 4, 2022.

According to an announcement here on Friday, the candidate can submit online forms and fee for annual examinations 2020 of BA, B.Sc, B.

Sc (Home Economics, B.Com (Fresh and Failure) and MA Previous and Final (Fresh and Failure) up to January 4, 2022.

The candidates can submit the fee along with late fee of Rs. 3000/- for above said examination, however, the candidates who have already deposited the fee can submit the examination forms without late fee. The date has been extended on the requests of the parents of the candidates, the Controller of Annual Examinations informed.

Related Topics

Sindh Jamshoro January 2020

Recent Stories

Pakistan committed to counter virus of disinformat ..

Pakistan committed to counter virus of disinformation through int'l cooperation: ..

54 seconds ago
 Governor felicitates Christian community on Christ ..

Governor felicitates Christian community on Christmas

56 seconds ago
 Punjab PDWP approves five development schemes

Punjab PDWP approves five development schemes

57 seconds ago
 Rain likely at various parts of country; to reduce ..

Rain likely at various parts of country; to reduce smog/fog

1 minute ago
 Harbhajan Singh announces retirement from cricket

Harbhajan Singh announces retirement from cricket

22 minutes ago
 Russia Adds SMA Drug Risdiplam to State Procuremen ..

Russia Adds SMA Drug Risdiplam to State Procurement List - Prime Minister

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.