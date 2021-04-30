SU extends last date for online farms submission of MS / M.Phil, Ph.D programmes

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :The management of University of Sindh has extended last date for submission of online forms for admissions in various disciplines of MS, M.Phil and Ph.D programmes till May 14,2021.

The Director, Research and Graduate Studies, University of Sindh informed here on Friday that date has been extended on the request of candidates interested to apply for the admissions to MS / M.

Phil and Ph.D programs for the academic year 2021.

The date for the Pre-Entry Test will be announced in due course of time, he added.