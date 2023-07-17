Open Menu

SU Extends M. Phil, PhD. D. Admission Fee Deadline

Sumaira FH Published July 17, 2023 | 05:30 PM

SU extends M. Phil, PhD. D. admission fee deadline

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :The management of the University of Sindh Jamshoro Monday extended the deadline for depositing admission fees of MPhil and Ph.D. in different disciplines till July 25 for the academic year 2023.

According to the Directorate of Research and Graduate Studies, the selected candidates can now deposit their admission fees for MPhil/MS and Ph.D. programmes in their respective disciplines by July 25, 2023.

