SU extends submission date of LLB 3-year programme examination forms till March 4

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :The Controller of Annual Examinations University of Sindh Jamshoro has extended the date of submission of annual examination forms for 3-year LLB programme till March 4, 2022.

According to announcement here on Tuesday, the date has been extended following the request received by the principals and candidates of the affiliated law colleges.

The examination forms of LLB Part-I (Failure), Part-II and III (Fresh and Failure) for the year 2020 under LLB 3-year programme could now be submitted till March 4, 2022 with a late fee of Rs. 3000.

The other terms and conditions in this regard will remain the same as stated in earlier notification.