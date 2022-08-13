UrduPoint.com

SU Extends Summer Vacation Due To Heavy Monsoon Rains

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 13, 2022 | 08:45 PM

The management of University of Sindh has extended the summer vacation till August 19, 2022 following heavy spell of monsoon rains

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :The management of University of Sindh has extended the summer vacation till August 19, 2022 following heavy spell of monsoon rains.

According to an announcement here on Saturday, the University of Sindh will now reopen on August 22, 2022.

The decision has been made in the meeting of Pro Vice Chancellors/Focal Persons of various campuses, Deans of various Faculties of the University of Sindh chaired by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro.

After extension in the summer vacation, all the Centers/Institutes/Departments and Campuses of the University of Sindh will remain closed up to August 19.

However, the administrative staff and officers will remain on their duties as usual and the directors and chairpersons will also attendtheir offices twice a week i.e Monday and Tuesday.

