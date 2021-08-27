SU faculty board meeting to be held on Sept 2

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :The 12th meeting of the Board of the Faculty of Natural Sciences of the University of Sindh Jamshoro will be held on September 2, 2021 under the chair of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro.

The Dean Faculty of Natural Sciences Prof. Dr. Wazir Ali Baloch informed on Friday that copies of the syllabus of various departments of Natural Sciences and the agenda have already been communicated to all the members of the board so that they could prepare and give their input in the meeting.