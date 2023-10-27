SU faculty expresses solidarity with Kashmiri people

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) The University of Sindh observed a black day on Friday to express solidarity with the people of India-held Kashmir against the occupation of their region by the Indian forces in 1947.

The Bureau of STAGS University of Sindh held a rally from Arts Faculty Building, which was led by the Pro Vice Chancellor of the Main Campus Prof. Dr Abdul Sattar Shah and added by the Dean Faculty of Arts Dr Muhammad Khan Sangi, Director Bureau of STAGS Dr Ghazala Panhwar, Director Students Affairs Dr Muhammad Younis Leghari, Dr. Punhal Khan Lashari, Dr Ambreen Khaskheli, Dr Ali Khan Ghumro, Prof. Khalique Mahesar, Dr Imran Noonari, Dr Ghulam Akbar Mahesar, Dr Faiz Muhammad Brohi, Mevo Khan Malhi and many others.

The participants holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans against India over the occupation of Kashmir, marched towards the central library, where the rally culminated. They also chanted slogans against the occupation and demanded the United Nations resolve the longstanding dispute in line with the desires of the people of occupied Kashmir.

Prof. Dr Abdul Sattar Shah while addressing the participants of the rally condemned India over the dispute and said Kashmir was part of Pakistan and no force could separate them.

He said the people of Pakistan fully supported the demand of Kashmiris for the right to self-determination and that Kashmiris would get freedom soon.

He said Oct 27, 1947, was undisputedly the blackest day in the history of mankind adding that the Indian aggression against innocent Kashmiris wrote a new chapter of tyranny, barbarism, aggression, and atrocities.

Addressing the rally, Dr. Muhammad Khan Sangi also condemned India for occupying Kashmir and said the occupation forces had killed at least 80,000 innocent Kashmiris during their struggle for the right to freedom. He urged the United Nations to play its due role in the freedom of Kashmiris.

He said that the Indian forces entered Kashmir in Oct 1947 to deprive the local residents of their right to self-determination.

“Seventy-six years down the line, the people of Kashmir are on the receiving end, which is condemnable. The Indian forces are mercilessly killing Kashmiris,” he said.

Dr Ghazala Panhwar said the only fault of Kashmiris was that they were making a struggle for liberation from Indian illegal occupation, adding that Kashmiris would soon win freedom. She called upon the international community to support the Kashmir cause and rescue Kashmiris from the barbarism and atrocities of India.

Dr Muhammad Younis Leghari said that Indians had adopted a double standard on the Kashmir issue. He sought a negotiated settlement of the Kashmir dispute saying this will be the first step towards ensuring durable peace in the region.

Dr. Punhal Khan Lashari asked the international community to play its due role in the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

The students and teachers of Sindh University's Laar Campus Badin also organized a seminar, where the resource persons shed light on the illegal occupation of India on Kashmir and the tyranny of Indian forces on Kashmir continuously for 76 years.

