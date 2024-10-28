Open Menu

SU Faculty Expresses Solidarity With Kashmiri People

Muhammad Irfan Published October 28, 2024 | 10:15 PM

SU faculty expresses solidarity with Kashmiri people

The Pro-Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Professor Dr Abdul Sattar Shah on Monday led a rally at the Sindh University campus which was taken out from Arts Faculty Building to mark Kashmir Black Day in order to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) The Pro-Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Professor Dr Abdul Sattar Shah on Monday led a rally at the Sindh University campus which was taken out from Arts Faculty Building to mark Kashmir Black Day in order to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The rally taken out from Arts faculty Building was attended by the PVC Laar campus Badin Professor Dr Khalil-ur-Rehman Khoumbhati, Registrar Professor Dr Mushtaque Ali Jariko, Dean Faculty of Commerce & business Administration Professor Dr Javed Ahmed Chandio, Dr Younis Leghari, Dr Zulfiqar Ali Leghari, Naimatullah Khilji, Saeed Ahmed Mangi, Dr Sanobar Rehman Shaikh, Dr Mubarak Ali Lashari, Dr Naheed Arain, Allah Wadhayo Sahito and many others were part of the rally. They marched on different roads on the campus and reached at central library roundabout, where the rally was brought to an end.

Addressing the rally, PVC Main Campus Dr Abdul Sattar Shah reminded people about October 27, 1947, when Indian forces illegally entered Jammu and Kashmir, saying “no Pakistani can forget this day”.

He honoured the courage of Kashmiris who, even after 77 years, continued their struggle for self-determination. He also expressed his disappointment with international human rights organizations, calling on the United Nations to address what he termed genocide in Kashmir. The PVC urged the UN to fulfill its commitment to resolve the Kashmir issue per its own resolutions, allowing Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

Speaking on the occasion, PVC Laar Campus Badin Dr Khalil-ur-Rehman Khoumbhati urged the global institutions to uphold UN resolutions and initiate dialogue with Kashmiris, reiterating that India’s Independence Day was observed as Black Day in Kashmir as a symbol of resistance.

“Today, Pakistan observes Black Day across the country, standing in solidarity with Kashmiris,” he said, condemning countries that claim to champion human rights but remain silent on Kashmir’s suffering.

APP/mwq

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan India United Nations Business Jammu Independence Badin October Commerce From

Recent Stories

IGP takes notice of two persons' killing in Raiwin ..

IGP takes notice of two persons' killing in Raiwind

8 minutes ago
 PTI founder availing all required facilities in ja ..

PTI founder availing all required facilities in jail: Musadiq

8 minutes ago
 ATC extends interim bail of Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan

ATC extends interim bail of Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan

8 minutes ago
 EU envoy meets PA Speaker

EU envoy meets PA Speaker

13 minutes ago
 October 5 protest: ATC sends two PTI workers to ja ..

October 5 protest: ATC sends two PTI workers to jail on judicial remand

13 minutes ago
 KP Govt directs inquiry into factory inferno

KP Govt directs inquiry into factory inferno

13 minutes ago
Lawyers can bring positive changes in society thro ..

Lawyers can bring positive changes in society through advocacy: Governor

13 minutes ago
 Carbon cuts 'miles short' of 2030 goal: UN

Carbon cuts 'miles short' of 2030 goal: UN

4 minutes ago
 Pak envoy lauds Pakistani exhibitors for high-qual ..

Pak envoy lauds Pakistani exhibitors for high-quality products at Beauty World M ..

13 minutes ago
 Harris, Trump and two contrasting 'first families'

Harris, Trump and two contrasting 'first families'

29 minutes ago
 Jam Kamal for unified effort to boost country's ex ..

Jam Kamal for unified effort to boost country's export sector

29 minutes ago
 Rizwan sets ICC Champions trophy, T20 WC in India ..

Rizwan sets ICC Champions trophy, T20 WC in India as targets as captain

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan