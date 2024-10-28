SU faculty expresses solidarity with Kashmiri people

The Pro-Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Professor Dr Abdul Sattar Shah on Monday led a rally at the Sindh University campus which was taken out from Arts Faculty Building to mark Kashmir Black Day in order to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) The Pro-Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Professor Dr Abdul Sattar Shah on Monday led a rally at the Sindh University campus which was taken out from Arts Faculty Building to mark Kashmir Black Day in order to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The rally taken out from Arts faculty Building was attended by the PVC Laar campus Badin Professor Dr Khalil-ur-Rehman Khoumbhati, Registrar Professor Dr Mushtaque Ali Jariko, Dean Faculty of Commerce & business Administration Professor Dr Javed Ahmed Chandio, Dr Younis Leghari, Dr Zulfiqar Ali Leghari, Naimatullah Khilji, Saeed Ahmed Mangi, Dr Sanobar Rehman Shaikh, Dr Mubarak Ali Lashari, Dr Naheed Arain, Allah Wadhayo Sahito and many others were part of the rally. They marched on different roads on the campus and reached at central library roundabout, where the rally was brought to an end.

Addressing the rally, PVC Main Campus Dr Abdul Sattar Shah reminded people about October 27, 1947, when Indian forces illegally entered Jammu and Kashmir, saying “no Pakistani can forget this day”.

He honoured the courage of Kashmiris who, even after 77 years, continued their struggle for self-determination. He also expressed his disappointment with international human rights organizations, calling on the United Nations to address what he termed genocide in Kashmir. The PVC urged the UN to fulfill its commitment to resolve the Kashmir issue per its own resolutions, allowing Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

Speaking on the occasion, PVC Laar Campus Badin Dr Khalil-ur-Rehman Khoumbhati urged the global institutions to uphold UN resolutions and initiate dialogue with Kashmiris, reiterating that India’s Independence Day was observed as Black Day in Kashmir as a symbol of resistance.

“Today, Pakistan observes Black Day across the country, standing in solidarity with Kashmiris,” he said, condemning countries that claim to champion human rights but remain silent on Kashmir’s suffering.

APP/mwq