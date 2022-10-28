SU faculty member awarded gold medal

UrduPoint.com

Associate Professor of the Department of Freshwater Biology and Fisheries University of Sindh Dr. Muhammad Younis Leghari has been awarded "Professor Dr. Naeem Khan Gold Medal" and certificate of appreciation for his unmatched research work on fisheries and aquaculture

According to the university spokesman, gold medal coupled with certificate of appreciation was given to him at the 5th Zoological Conference, which was held at Khawaja Farid University of Engineering and Technology, Rahim Yar Khan, Punjab.

Dr. Muhammad Younis Leghari carried out research works on artificial fish-rearing methods (fisheries and aquaculture) based on experiments, which were published in various reputable research journals around the world.

After receiving the gold medal and certificate of appreciation, Dr. Younis Leghari on his return to the university of Sindh called on the Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro. The Vice Chancellor passed on good wishes to him on his achievement and asked him to work with more enthusiasm in teaching and research after the huge responsibility of getting such a great honor.

The university spokesman informed that Dr. Leghari completed his Ph.D. from the University of China in 2014 and his post-doctoral also from the same country in 2016. Currently, he is serving as an Associate Professor in the Department of Freshwater Biology and Fisheries, University of Sindh, Jamshoro.

