SU faculty member presents groundbreaking research on gender, climate change

A faculty member at the Institute of Gender Studies, University of Sindh, Jamshoro Junaid Razzaque Soomro presented his research paper titled “The Intersection of Gender and Climate Change

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) A faculty member at the Institute of Gender Studies, University of Sindh, Jamshoro Junaid Razzaque Soomro presented his research paper titled “The Intersection of Gender and Climate Change: A Case Study of Rural Women” at the International Conference on "Marine Biodiversity, Socio-Environmental Aspects, and Technology", hosted by the Department of Zoology, University of Karachi here in Wednesday.

In his compelling presentation, Soomro highlighted the devastating impact of climate change on women living in the remote and marginalized regions of Sindh.

“In patriarchal environments, rural women are bearing the brunt of climate shocks with no one to advocate for them,” he remarked, referencing areas such as Larkana, Mehar and surrounding districts.

He described how these women are caught in a relentless cycle of food insecurity, natural calamities and systemic neglect.

Drawing on data from a recent field survey, Soomro revealed that out of 3,000 Primary school girls surveyed, approximately 2,500 were unable to pursue education beyond Grade 5 due to early and forced marriages.

He underscored the alarming reality that girls as young as 10 to 12 were burdened with household responsibilities, economic pressures and early pregnancies roles that defined and often limited their entire lives.

He further criticized the unequal distribution of policy benefits and stated that state support often failed to reach the intended beneficiaries, instead being diverted by powerful intermediaries.

The researcher called for urgent reforms to ensure equitable access to education, enforce legal protections, expand social safety nets and raise environmental awareness from a gender justice perspective.

In acknowledgment of his thought-provoking research and advocacy Junaid Razzaque Soomro was presented with an Appreciation Award at the conclusion of the conference session.