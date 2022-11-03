UrduPoint.com

SU Finalizes Arrangement For Conducting Second Phase Of Entry Test For Admissions

November 03, 2022

Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Sindh (SU) Pro. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro Thursday presided over a meeting to review the preparations for the second phase of the pre-entry test, which is scheduled to be held on November 6

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Sindh (SU) Pro. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro Thursday presided over a meeting to review the preparations for the second phase of the pre-entry test, which is scheduled to be held on November 6.

The meeting finalized the arrangements for the second phase of the pre-entry test. The meeting also mulled over sanitation, availability of water and security measures.

The Director Admissions Dr. Ayaz Keerio, while giving a briefing, said that a total of 23487 candidates had submitted their online forms for admission to different bachelor and master degree programmes at the University of Sindh, adding that of them, 204,10 candidates applied for admissions to bachelor and 3077 for master degree programmes.

He said that a total of 8960 candidates, including 1600 female students, were given an opportunity to appear in the pre-entry test in the first phase conducted on October 30 for admission to bachelor's degree programmes.

He said 11450 including 3250 female candidates will participate in the pre-entry test in the second phase on November 6.

He informed that candidates who could not appear in the test held on October 30 by dint of any compulsion should submit their applications to the Directorate of Admissions by 5 pm on November 4 so that they could be given a chance in the second phase of the test.

The Registrar Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto, Dr. Arfana Mallah and conveners of all committees were present in the meeting.

