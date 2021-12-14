SU fixes January 1 as deadline for submission of semester results

The meeting of Pro-Vice Chancellor, Focal Persons of the campuses, Deans of different Faculties, Chairpersons of departments and administrative officers which was held on Tuesday under the chair of the Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro has fixed the date for submission of results of second semester examinations on January 1, 2022

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :The meeting of Pro-Vice Chancellor, Focal Persons of the campuses, Deans of different Faculties, Chairpersons of departments and administrative officers which was held on Tuesday under the chair of the Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro has fixed the date for submission of results of second semester examinations on January 1, 2022.

However, the meeting fixed January 10, 2022 as the deadline for the departments carrying out projects, thesis and other research work.

The Vice-Chancellor expressed his annoyance over the absence of some academic heads in the meeting and said that the academic leaders must ensure their participation in the meetings that took place from time to time.

He said that due to delay in the announcement of results of intermediate examinations by the Boards, admissions to various bachelor degree programmes at the University of Sindh for the academic year 2022 have been delayed.

"The annual examinations in the affiliated colleges are also starting from December 15 so that the students studying in the colleges may also get their degrees on time", he said.

The teachers who had not yet submitted the results of first semester examinations should submit the same immediately, otherwise the word "irresponsible or negligent" will be written in their annual confidential reports (ACRs), he maintained.

He said that a letter would be written by the Comptroller's Office to the teachers in which they would be given three days to submit the results.

The Vice Chancellor said that the students had the right to get their degrees in due course of time so that they could try their luck for employment in the national job market.

He said that Sindh Public Service Commission would be approached to extend the deadline for the announced vacancies of Subject Specialist, Town Officer and others in order to provide opportunity to fresh graduates of the varsity to apply.

He said that the graduates of Sindh University were very intelligent and promising, adding that their intelligence was revealed when he interviewed them for the appointments of teaching assistants in various disciplines.

The Vice Chancellor said that he was confident that the varsity graduates can get their share of jobs from the national job market through competitive exams.

He directed the Focal Persons of campuses, Deans of Faculties, Heads of Departments to submit their demand for appointment of Teaching Assistants in December so that the appointments could be made through advertisement and their availability might be possible before the commencement of the classes of the next semester in January 2022.