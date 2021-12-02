SU gets honor producing first ever 4-year BS batch in Pakistan Study across the country

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The University of Sindh Jamshoro got the honor of being the first varsity of the country to produce the students in discipline BS in Pakistan Study in Pakistan Study Center of the University.

According to a university spokesman, the Pakistan Study Centre of University of Sindh has produced 140 students under a 4-year bachelor's degree programme.

At present, no other university of the country is offering a 4-year bachelor's degree in Pakistan Studies. The University of Karachi (KU), University of Peshawar (UoP) and other Universities of the country are offering 2-year master's degree programmes but the University of Sindh being the oldest varsity took the initiative to start a BS programme in Pak Study in 2018.

The students succeeded to complete their 4-year degrees in due course of time under the leadership of Prof. Dr. Shuja Ahmed Mahesar.