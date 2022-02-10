SU girl student records statement before inquiry committee

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :A meeting of the 7-member inquiry committee constituted on the matter pertaining to a female student of MA sociology was held under the chair of Dr. Rafique Ahmed Memon at Sindh University Jamshoro wherein the girl appeared before the committee along with her parents and recorded her statement.

In this regard, the SU spokesperson said that after recording her statement before the inquiry committee, Almas Bhan along with her parents also called on the Vice-Chancellor Prof. (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro in which he assured of all kinds of support and cooperation to her.

According to the spokesperson, after the incident of reportedly kidnapping attempt with the girl student, she has been allotted a room in Marvi Girls Hostel and she has been told that if she still has any fear in her mind or if she feels trepidation, the university administration will provide her with all possible assistance.

According to the statement, the Sindh University administration is fully aware of its responsibilities, therefore, special care is taken of all female students studying in the campus.

He said that Almas Bhan was like a progeny of the Vice-Chancellor and no one could even think of harassing her including hostel provost or any member of the committee.

According to the statement, special care is taken of female students living in Marvi Hostel and they are provided a home-like environment in which various facilities including sports are available.

The spokesman said the law and order situation in the premises of Sindh University is ideal; however, security has been beefed up so that no student may have any feeling of insecurity and lack of confidence.

He further said that no attempt should be made to give another color to the issue pertaining to the girl student by the newsmen and her interviews should not be distorted in a bid to tarnish the image of Alma Mater.