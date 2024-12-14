SU handball team to depart for Faisalabad to participate in All Pakistan Inter-University Handball Championship 2024-25

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) The handball team of the University of Sindh, Jamshoro will leave for Faisalabad on December 16 to participate in the All Pakistan Inter-University Handball Championship 2024-25.

In this regard, the In-charge Director sports Ajved Ahmed Bhatti stated that a training camp has been established for the University of Sindh's team in order to prepare it for the championship and the players had already started rigorous training.

He added that the team would depart for Faisalabad on December 16 to compete in this mega event, organized by HEC Islamabad.

He hoped that the University of Sindh would achieve success in the championship.