SU Holds 2nd Int'l Husn-e-Qirat Conference On Its Jamshoro Campus

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2023 | 07:27 PM

SU holds 2nd Int'l Husn-e-Qirat Conference on its Jamshoro campus

The Institute of Languages (Arabic and Persian) University of Sindh Jamshoro Wednesday organized 2nd International Husn-e-Qirat Conference

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :The Institute of Languages (Arabic and Persian) University of Sindh Jamshoro Wednesday organized 2nd International Husn-e-Qirat Conference.

The Dean Faculty of Arts Prof. Dr. Muhammad Khan Sangi chaired the conference which held in Shaikh Ayaz Auditorium of Arts Faculty Building, the university spokesman informed and added that Qaris hailing from Egypt, Tanzania (Africa) and Pakistan attended the event.

Addressing the conference, Prof. Dr Muhammad Khan Sangi said that it was the great perfection of the reciting Qaris to complete the verse by reciting it in one breath adding that recitation of the holy Quran refreshed and revitalized the human minds and spirit; therefore, it was necessary to listen to the holy Quran, understand and act upon it.

Dr Sangi said that female varsity students were also fond of carrying out beautiful recitation of the holy Quran but they did not have access to such institutions to learn recitals.

"There is a lack of institutes to teach the youth beautiful recitation (Qirat) in the country, due to which it is difficult for students to gain knowledge of it but they still do so on their own which shows their eagerness towards our religious book", he said.

The Director Institute of Languages Mufti Dr. Sahibdad Khan Sikandari while addressing the participants highly appreciated the efforts of the organizers for organizing Husne-e-Qirat Conference which greatly mesmerized the participants. He said that efforts would be made to commence short courses and one-year diplomas for Arabic language teaching so that the youth might take interest in learning it.

Earlier, Nazar Hussain Chandio, Qari Muhammad Yasir Jamal, Qari Siraj Ahmed Qasmi, Qari Muhammad Iqrab, Qari Mufti Muhammad Mureed Mangrio and others also took part in recitation (Qirat) of the holy Quran at the conference which attended by large number of teachers, scholars, male and female students of the university.

