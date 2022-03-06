SU holds entry test for admissions in LLM (Evening Program)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :Sindh University Testing Center on Sunday conducted pre-entry test for admissions in LLM (Evening Program) under academic year 2022 at University of Sindh, Jamshoro, in which a total of 201 candidates including 35 female students participated.

According to the university spokesman, the pre-entry test was conducted at the Institute of Mathematics and Computer Science, University of Sindh, Jamshoro, in which 8 out of 14 candidates were rejected due to incomplete forms while 6 candidates remained absent.

The test started at 10.30 am on time and the Sindh University Vice Chancellor Professor (Meritorious) Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro visited the examination centers and reviewed the examination process.

SU Registrar Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto, Director Admissions Prof.

Dr. Ayaz Keerio, Director Test Center Dr. Aftab Ahmed Chandio and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Immediately after the completion of the pre-entry test, the results were released by the Sindh University Testing Center on the official website of the university, spokesman said.

According to the Director Testing Center, Dr. Aftab Ahmed Chandio, in the entrance test, the candidate Amir Hamza stood first position with 68 marks out of 100.

He said that a total of 114 candidates scored 40 or more marks in the test, however, the remaining candidates scored less than 40 marks.

The results of the LLM test have been uploaded on the university's official website, the spokesperson added.