SU holds seminar to raise awareness on workplace harassment

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) A seminar aimed at raising awareness among youth, especially women about workplace harassment was held on Tuesday at the University of Sindh, Jamshoro.

Organized by the University’s Anti-Harassment Cell, the event took place at the Auditorium of the Faculty of Pharmacy and attracted a large audience comprising students, faculty and administrative staff.

Federal Ombudsperson Fozia Waqar, from the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat for Protection against Harassment (FOSPAH) was the chief guest on the occasion.

She delivered an informative address on the role of FOSPAH in safeguarding women’s rights at workplaces and outlined the process for filing complaints through the online platform established by the organization.

Emphasizing the importance of awareness, she urged students to stand up against harassment and to educate themselves about their rights in the workplace. She elaborated on the jurisdiction, functions and powers of FOSPAH, particularly in relation to harassment and women's property rights.

She said that many women in Pakistan were deprived of their legal and constitutional rights due to cultural norms, low levels of awareness and lack of asset ownership. She also informed the audience about recent amendments made to the Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act, 2010.

Referring to the University of Sindh’s internal mechanisms, Fouzia Waqar noted that the institution had formed a harassment committee with female representation and encouraged victims to report incidents immediately. “FOSPAH will provide free legal counseling and ensure swift registration of complaints and appeals,” she assured.

Speaking at the event, SU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman Khoumbati reaffirmed the university’s commitment to providing a safe and inclusive academic environment. “The hard work and dedication of our female faculty and students are pivotal to the university's academic progress,” he said.

He added that the values of respect and dignity for women are deeply rooted in Sindhi culture. He emphasized the use of respectful language and professional conduct on campus and noted that terms such as “friend” have been replaced with “colleague” to maintain decorum and promote a culture of mutual respect.

Pro-Vice Chancellor of SU Thatta Campus Prof. Dr. Misbah Bibi Qureshi, SU Registrar Prof. Dr. Mushtaque Ali Jariko, Dr. Naseem Aslam Channa, Prof. Dr. Arfana Mallah, Dr. Sanober Rehman Shaikh, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali Ghoto and others attended the event.