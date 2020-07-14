SU holds virtual meeting with Principals of affiliated colleges

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat Tuesday presided over the meeting with Principals of all its affiliated colleges.

The meeting discussed that how online system of education and administration could effectively be replicated at the colleges after its highly successful implementation at the varsity.

The Principals were apprised of new Higher Education Commission Islamabad policy regarding virtual transaction, innovation, research, quality enhancement and curbing of copy culture.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat declared online mode of learning 'new norm' and 'academic wonder' wherein one could reach thousands of students via one flick of finger and could do a hundred things at a scratch.

The Controller of Examinations (Annual) Ghulam Murtaza Siyal and Controller of Examinations (Semester) Muhammad Mashooq Siddiqui were also present in the meeting.