UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SU Holds Virtual Meeting With Principals Of Affiliated Colleges

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 06:20 PM

SU holds virtual meeting with Principals of affiliated colleges

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat Tuesday presided over the meeting with Principals of all its affiliated colleges.

The meeting discussed that how online system of education and administration could effectively be replicated at the colleges after its highly successful implementation at the varsity.

The Principals were apprised of new Higher Education Commission Islamabad policy regarding virtual transaction, innovation, research, quality enhancement and curbing of copy culture.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat declared online mode of learning 'new norm' and 'academic wonder' wherein one could reach thousands of students via one flick of finger and could do a hundred things at a scratch.

The Controller of Examinations (Annual) Ghulam Murtaza Siyal and Controller of Examinations (Semester) Muhammad Mashooq Siddiqui were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Sindh Islamabad Education Jamshoro HEC All

Recent Stories

Bee’ah expands portfolio of zero-waste solutions ..

21 minutes ago

Senate Committee on Human Rights approves screenin ..

36 minutes ago

Al Dhafra Court of First Instance considers civil ..

36 minutes ago

SPC unveils 2nd Edition of Ithmar media training p ..

36 minutes ago

DEWA’s CEO, Indonesia’s Ambassador discuss mec ..

36 minutes ago

DLD launches &#039;Conflict of Interest &amp; Part ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.