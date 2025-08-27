SU hosts 5th International Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) conference

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) The Institute of Languages (Arabic & Persian), University of Sindh Jamshoro hosted a one-day 5th International Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) conference, wherein the scholars, researchers and educators shed light on the life and teachings of the last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (peace be upon him).

According to the SU spokesperson, this enlightening event took place at the auditorium hall of the Institute of Commerce & Management, where the Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Khalil-ur-Rehman Khoumbati presided over the conference.

Distinguished figures including Dean Faculty of Arts Professor Dr Muhammad Khan Sangi, Director Institute of Languages Dr. Mufti Sahibdad Ali Sikandari, Dean Faculty of Pharmacy Professor Dr Muhammad Ali Ghoto, Director Admissions Professor D Ayaz Keerio, Professor Nazar Hussain Chandio, Director General Iran Culture Center Hyderabad Raza Parsa and other guests from Egypt and other countries were also in attendance.

During the conference, the VC Dr Khalil ur Rehman Khoumbati touched upon the miraculous events surrounding the birth of the Holy Prophet and highlighted his role in spreading the light of knowledge and islam globally, dispelling darkness from countless hearts.

He said the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was the greatest source of guidance for humanity. “The Seerat of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a complete code of life, encompassing all aspects of personal, social and spiritual existence. It is our duty to adopt his teachings of peace, tolerance and justice in our lives,” he emphasized.

He urged attendees to spread the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and illuminate their homes, buildings and mosques in celebration of his birthday, emphasizing that true love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) could bring harmony to both this world and the hereafter.

Dean Faculty of Arts Professor Dr Muhammad Khan Sangi, Dr Asadullah Al-Zarhri and others also spoke on the occasion. While a speaker from the UK Hafiz Munir Ahmed was part of the event online who provided a comprehensive insight into the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and offered guidance on their practical application.

Director General, Iran Culture Center Raza Parsa said the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) laid the foundation of Islamic civilization, which contributed immensely to knowledge, science and literature.