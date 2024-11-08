SU hosts inter-departmental trilingual speech, milli naghma competitions to celebrate ‘Hamara Pakistan'

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) In a vibrant celebration of patriotism and linguistic diversity, the Bureau of Students Training and Guidance Services (STAGS), University of Sindh in collaboration with the Sindh Higher education Commission organized the 'Interdepartmental Trilingual Speech and Milli Naghma Competitions' under the "Hamara Pakistan" program.

The event was held in the auditorium of the Department of Commerce, wherein hundreds of enthusiastic students and faculty members participated.

The Bureau of STAGS organized the event in collaboration with the Department of History, Pakistan Study Centre and the Department of Political Science.

The program commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by Naat Sharif and the National Anthem. The speech competition featured trilingual segments in English, Sindhi and Urdu, evaluated by two judges per language.

In English speech competition, Miss Anfal Soomro from the Department of Political Science, Akash Gopang from the Institute of Law and umer Ghani from Institute of English grabbed the 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions respectively.

In Sindhi speech competition, Sajjad Laghari from Institute of English Language & Literature, Muhammad Usama from the Department of Psychology and Miss Nirmal Arif from the Institute of Law received the top three positions respectively.

In urdu speech competition, Miss Aiman from the Department of Urdu, Miss Mazia Shaikh from the Department of Economics and Miss Muskan from the Department of History got the 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions respectively.

In Milli Naghma competition winners, Jaffar Hussain from Pakistan Study Centre, Miss Fatima, Miss Humam Khan, Miss Nimra and Mr. Qayoom Ashfaq from the Department of Political Science and Miss Faliha Qazi from the Institute of business Administration took the top three positions respectively.

The winners were awarded shields and all participants, volunteers and moderators received certificates in recognition of their dedication and contribution.

The event was attended by Prof Dr Shujaa Ahmed Mahesar, Prof Dr Akbar Mahesar, Prof Dr Sanober Rehman Shaikh and Prof Dr Irfan Shaikh. They also made speeches and highlighted the value of such events in fostering national pride and motivation among students.

APP/mwq