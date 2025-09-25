SU Hosts Screening Of Award-winning Short Film
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2025 | 06:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The Department of Media & Communication Studies of the University of Sindh, Jamshoro hosted the screening of the award-winning short film “The Value of Labour in Our Society”, produced by students of the department under the supervision of Dr. Shazia Shaikh.
The SU spokesperson Nadir Mugheri told on Thursday that the event presided over by the Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman Khoumbati brought together a large audience of students and faculty members from various departments.
The program was attended by dean faculty of social sciences Prof. Dr. Nanak Ram, director institute of chemistry Prof. Dr. Arfana Begum Mallah, chairman department of media & communication studies Prof. Dr. Muhammad Qasim Nizamani, Dr. Tania Mushtaque, Dr. Rashid Ali Khuhro, Dr. Shah Murad Chandio, Dr. Muhammad Younis Leghari, Dr. Rafique Lashari, Dr. Sheeraz Shaikh, Jan-e-Alam Solangi, Mushtaque Bhatti, Rafique Ali Brohi and several others.
The film poignantly depicted the plight of laborers, highlighting their tireless hard work and meager earnings besides their resilience and determination.
Earlier, more than ten short films were made by different student groups under the supervision of faculty members. From these, “The Value of Labour in Our Society” and “The Silent Battlefield” were selected by experts for first and second awards respectively. The Vice-Chancellor formally inaugurated the film screening event by cutting the ribbon, after which these films were opened for viewing by students and the general public.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman Khoumbati praised the creativity and professionalism of students. “Short in duration, these films carry powerful messages and profound impact”, he said and added that in today’s world, people preferred short productions of 10 to 20 minutes and the Sindh University students had demonstrated their capability to meet the demand.
Prof. Dr. Muhammad Qasim Nizamani welcomed the guests and noted that the department prioritized quality over quantity in student projects. The program was conducted by young faculty member Jan-e-Alam Solangi. The ceremony concluded with the distribution of certificates among faculty and students.
