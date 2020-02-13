SU-IBA Organizes "BIGWIZ 20" To Showcase Student-entrepreneurs' Multiple Products

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Youth serve as social catalysts that put societies on path of progress, therefore the management of University of Sindh facilitates them to acquire practical skills to fare well in future.

These views were expressed by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat at the conclusion ceremony of 4-day "BIGWIZ-20: an entrepreneurship and marketing contest at the Institute of business Administration on Wednesday.

He said such events not only orient students with latest developments in the field but also impart them chance to exhibit their talent.

The products developed by students were of premium quality that needed market-connect to take off as trade, he added.

The event had students from IBA, Economics and Commerce contesting in form of 26 mock companies-each comprising five students; featuring automobiles, clothing, foot-wear, cosmetic and food product outlets.

Three members jury of the event comprised of Dr. Muhammad Memon, Dr. Vishnu Parmar and Dr. Akram Shahani. The event concluded over award of appreciation shields to student groups bagging three top positions.