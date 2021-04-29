UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SU Imposes Ban On Visitors In Varsity Premises Due To COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

SU imposes ban on visitors in varsity premises due to COVID-19

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :After a record spike during third wave of COVID-19 in Sindh especially in Hyderabad and its outer edge, the management of University of Sindh has issued significant directives for the safety and security of its employees including imposing ban on the unnecessarily entrance of visitors in the university premises.

According to the directives issued by the Registrar Dr Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto on Thursday, all the offices and departments of the varsity will remain closed except essential services with minimum staff of 20 percent on duties.

The employees will be able to work from home; however, no one could leave the headquarters without seeking prior permission of the competent authorities. Administrative heads of the sections of attached departments can call any employee especially essentially required staff to assist in official assignments, on need basis, that must not exceed more than 20 percent of the working strength.

The working hours of the necessary offices of the university will be from 9 am to 2 pm whereas the visitors will not be allowed to enter varsity premises unnecessarily.

More Stories From Pakistan

