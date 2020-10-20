SU initiates austerity measures

The management of University of Sindh has restricted spending on petrol and diesel by reducing the petroleum limit of all the entitled academic and administrative heads and officers to a considerable extent as a part of austerity measures being taken in view of massive financial constraints and deficit in funds at the varsity

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :The management of University of Sindh has restricted spending on petrol and diesel by reducing the petroleum limit of all the entitled academic and administrative heads and officers to a considerable extent as a part of austerity measures being taken in view of massive financial constraints and deficit in funds at the varsity.

The decision to this effect was made in the meeting chaired by the acting Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro at his office on Tuesday wherein pro-vice chancellors, deans of different faculties, syndicate members and administrative heads of the university participated.

At the onset of the meeting, the acting Vice Chancellor briefed the house on the decline of the financial position of the university and said that it was indispensable to diminish the overall expenses of the university initially by reducing the petroleum limits of entitled academic and administrative heads.

He voluntarily declared in the meeting to lessen at least 100 liters of his petrol limit as pro-vice chancellor Sindh University Laar Campus Badin.

On the occasion, Pro Vice-Chancellor Thatta Campus Dr. Rafique Ahmed Memon, deans of different faculties Dr. Abdul Rasool Abbasi, Dr. Zareen Abbasi, Dr. Javed Chandio, Dr Khalil Ahmed Khunbhati, Dr. Saleha Parveen, syndicate members Dr Rafique Lashari, Dr Jamshed Chandio, Asad Ali Buledi, registrar Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto, director finance Syed Zainal Abideen Shah, advisor planning and development cell Sajid Qayoom Memon, controller of semester examinations Muhammad Mashooque Siddiqui, controller of annual examination Ghulam Murtaza Siyal and others lauded the steps taken by the acting VC in a bid to bring the university out of the existing financial crisis and they unanimously agreed to reduce the petroleum limit of all the permitted officers of the university.

The meeting also restricted spending on petrol and diesel of over seven cars available in the Vice Chancellor's pool and collectively decided to provide the fuel to these vehicles as per need and justification basis.

The Acting Vice Chancellor on the occasion said that with restriction of the spending on petrol and diesel, the financial burden on the university could be diminished to a great extent adding that it was collective responsibility of all the academic and administrative heads to think of the institution and reduce fuel costs in the best interest of the varsity.

All the participants eulogized the decision of the acting Vice Chancellor regarding starting austerity measures and an apt cut in expenditures incurred on petrol and diesel in the initial phase.

It may be noted that the acting Vice Chancellor aims to narrow the fiscal deficit of the university and help it stand upon its feet as it is facing acute shortage of funds and severe fiscal crunch.