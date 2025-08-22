SU Institute Of Sindhology, Art & Design Ink MoU To Promote Art, Culture Of Sindh
Published August 22, 2025
The University of Sindh’s Institute of Sindhology and Institute of Art & Design have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote art, culture and heritage jointly
Under the three-year agreement, both institutes would collaborate on art exhibitions, cultural programs, literary festivals and joint research projects.
The partnership will also offer internship and training opportunities for art students at Sindhology with access to its museum, archives and galleries.
The MoU was signed by the Director of Sindhology Dr. Fayaz Latif and Director Institute of Art & Design Saeed Ahmed Mangi.
Speaking on the occasion, they termed the collaboration a step toward strengthening cultural heritage, creative expression and academic growth for students.
Faculty members and sectional heads of Sindhology also attended the ceremony.
