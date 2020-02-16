UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SU Institute Of Sindhology Holds 'folklore Festival Over Bonfire'

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 04:10 PM

SU Institute of Sindhology holds 'folklore festival over bonfire'

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Folklore exchange sessions serve as bonding sources. Technology has largely encroached upon previous rich one-on-one and inter-group spaces leading to social alienation and indifference. Bonfire meets-up minimize and at times obliterate those distances.

These views were expressed by Sindh University's Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat as a chief guest at folklore bonfire festival organized by the varsity's Institute of Sindhology at its premises on weekend night.

Dr. Burfat further said that folklore continued to be powerful emblem of culture of the land, helping people of Sindh retain their cultural pecularity in the wider beautiful national cultural fabric of Pakistan.

"I am pretty convinced of the fact that folk bards, artists, artisans and craftsmen not only preserve cultural heritage but also promote and project it the world over", the VC stressed.

Dr. Burfat extolled Sindhology Director Dr. Mehmood-ul-Hassan Mughal and his team upon organizing the spectacular event.

Earlier, Dr. Mughal presented welcome note, introduced the Institute to audience and recounted its year-long accomplishments.

Leading folk pen-persons from across Sindh, mesmerized literature buffs by their spell-binding renditions.

The event culminated over musical performances that sent those present in an ecstatic swoon.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan World Technology Exchange Event From

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler grants fishermen AED5 million

57 minutes ago

FAB issues bonds valued at over AED3 billion withi ..

57 minutes ago

Saudi youth to volunteer at Expo 2020 Dubai

57 minutes ago

Ghadan 21 transforming Abu Dhabi&#039;s economy, c ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Lithuanian President on I ..

2 hours ago

Bowardi to highlight defence cooperation at Global ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.