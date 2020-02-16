SU Institute of Sindhology holds 'folklore festival over bonfire'

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Folklore exchange sessions serve as bonding sources. Technology has largely encroached upon previous rich one-on-one and inter-group spaces leading to social alienation and indifference. Bonfire meets-up minimize and at times obliterate those distances.

These views were expressed by Sindh University's Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat as a chief guest at folklore bonfire festival organized by the varsity's Institute of Sindhology at its premises on weekend night.

Dr. Burfat further said that folklore continued to be powerful emblem of culture of the land, helping people of Sindh retain their cultural pecularity in the wider beautiful national cultural fabric of Pakistan.

"I am pretty convinced of the fact that folk bards, artists, artisans and craftsmen not only preserve cultural heritage but also promote and project it the world over", the VC stressed.

Dr. Burfat extolled Sindhology Director Dr. Mehmood-ul-Hassan Mughal and his team upon organizing the spectacular event.

Earlier, Dr. Mughal presented welcome note, introduced the Institute to audience and recounted its year-long accomplishments.

Leading folk pen-persons from across Sindh, mesmerized literature buffs by their spell-binding renditions.

The event culminated over musical performances that sent those present in an ecstatic swoon.