SU Issues List Of Final Candidates For Syndicate Election On Teachers' Constituency

Faizan Hashmi Published November 03, 2022 | 09:24 PM

The Registrar University of Sindh Thursday issued a list of final candidates who will contest the Syndicate elections on teachers' constituency, scheduled to be held on November 8, 2022.

According to the announcement, after the completion of the process of withdrawal from the elections on October 31, some of the candidates have withdrawn from the polls, paving the way for two candidates- Prof. Dr Arfana Begum Mallah of Dr. MA Kazi Institute of Chemistry and Prof. Dr. Muhammad Hasan Agheem of the Center for Pure and Applied Geology to contest the election on professor's seat.

Similarly, Dr. Hakim Ali Mahesar of the Institute of Commerce and Dr.

Muhammad Aqeel Bhutto of the Institute of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering will participate in the election for the seat of associate professor in the syndicate.

Accordingly, Ayaz Haider Mugheri of the Department of Philosophy and Umeed Ali Rind of the Department of Statistics will face each other for the seat of Assistant Professor.

There will be competition for the lecturer seat between three candidates Abdul Rahman Nangraj of the Institute of Mathematics and Computer Science, Asghar Ali Sahito of the Institute of Commerce and Ghulam Mustafa Thebo of the Center for Pure and Applied Geology.

