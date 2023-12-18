Open Menu

SU Issues Provisional Merit Lists For 2024 Admissions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 18, 2023 | 03:20 PM

SU issues provisional merit lists for 2024 admissions

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) The Sindh University (SU) Jamshoro has issued the first provisional merit list for admissions in BS (Third Year), MBA, LLM, BEd (Two and a half years) and BEd (one and a half years and two and a half years) morning and evening programs for the academic year 2024.

The University spokesman informed on Monday that as per the information provided by the director admissions Professor Dr. Ayaz Kerio, the provisional merit list for admissions in the aforementioned programs for the academic year 2024 has been issued on the university's website.

Two days until December 18 and 19 has been allocated for objections.

The university spokesperson mentioned that any objections on the provisional merit list would be addressed, and the final merit list would be compiled after resolving the objections and the challans would then be uploaded to the e-portal of candidates. According to him, a provisional merit list of B.Ed (one and a half years) in the Laar campus Badin and BS third-year English programs in the Larkana campus has also been issued.

Related Topics

Sindh Larkana Jamshoro Badin December Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Ramiz opens about Pakistan’s shortcomings in fir ..

Ramiz opens about Pakistan’s shortcomings in first Test match against Australi ..

2 hours ago
 Court orders to release Fawad Chaudhary in corrupt ..

Court orders to release Fawad Chaudhary in corruption case

3 hours ago
 Cricket Australia to provide special zone to Pakis ..

Cricket Australia to provide special zone to Pakistani fans ahead of next Test m ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Pakistan suffer significant setback against Austra ..

Pakistan suffer significant setback against Australia in first Test

1 day ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

1 day ago
 Football: German Bundesliga table

Football: German Bundesliga table

2 days ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

2 days ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

2 days ago
 Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday an ..

Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday anniversary

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan