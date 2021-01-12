UrduPoint.com
SU Issues Schedule For Submission Of LLB Annual Exam Forms

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 09:11 PM

SU issues schedule for submission of LLB annual exam forms

The Controller of Annual Examinations, University of Sindh Jamshoro, Ghulam Murtaza Sial, has issued the schedule of submission of forms for Annual Examinations 2019 of the 3-year LLB Programme

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :The Controller of Annual Examinations, University of Sindh Jamshoro, Ghulam Murtaza Sial, has issued the schedule of submission of forms for Annual Examinations 2019 of the 3-year LLB Programme.

According to announcement here on Tuesday, the controller said that the examination forms for LLB Part I (Failure), Part II and III (Fresh and Failure) could be submitted by the students up to February 10, 2021, while the management of affiliated Law Colleges will submit the examination form to the controller's office by February 15.The students can submit their examination forms from tomorrow to February 10, 2021), without any late fees while the examination forms with late fee of Rs 2,000 could be submitted from February 11 to February 17, with late fee of Rs 3,000 from February 18 to February 25, with late fee of Rs 5,000 from February 26 to March 4 and with late fee of Rs 7,000 from March 5 to March 12, 2021.

