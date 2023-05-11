SU issues schedule for submission of LLB annual Exam forms

Sindh University (SU) has issued for submission of annual examination forms for failure students of LLB part-I,II and III of all affiliated colleges

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Sindh University (SU) has issued for submission of annual examination forms for failure students of LLB part-I,II and III of all affiliated colleges.

According to the notification issued by the Controller Examinations Shahid Hussain Larik, all failure students of LLB part-I, II and III will submit their annual exam forms without late fee till May 25, 2023.

The candidates can submit their exam forms with Rs. 5000 late fees from 26 May to June 7 and from June 8 to 15 a late fee of Rs. 10000 will be charged from the candidates, the notification stated.