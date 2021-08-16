SU, its campuses to remain closed on August 18-19

The University of Sindh Jamshoro and all its campuses will remain closed on August 18 and 19 due to public holiday on account of Youm-e-Ashura

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :The University of Sindh Jamshoro and all its campuses will remain closed on August 18 and 19 due to public holiday on account of Youm-e-Ashura.

The Registrar Dr Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto has also issued a notification on Monday in this regard.

Meanwhile, Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam, Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro and Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro will also be closed on August 18 and 19,2021 on account of Youm-e-Ashura.