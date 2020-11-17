SU justifies fee enhancement for education certificates issuance

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ):The management of University of Sindh Jamshoro has justified the enhancement of fee regarding issuance of education certificates adding that decision to this effect has been made due to inflation and severe financial constraints being faced by the varsity.

In a clarification issue here on Tuesday, the university spokesman informed that the grants being received by the university from provincial government were insufficient even the management is unable to disburse salaries to employees. The short come in this regard as well as other operating expenses are being arranged by the present university management from its own resources, the spokesman informed.

He said that the present management had liabilities of millions of rupees including bank loans of over Rs 700 million which were utilized by the previous management on unknown heads. As a result of currency devaluation, the prices of stationary and other related materials have also gone high while the cost of paper is being used for issuance of education certificates is also high therefore the management had no other option except enhancing the fee, he added.

The spokesman informed that the university management is also paying hefty amounts in respect to payment of utility bills of the boys and girls hostels.

Despite financial constraints, the university management did not stop the hostel accommodation facilities for over 3000 boys and 1500 girls hostlers, he said and added that other universities including University of Karachi where this facility had been withdrawn by the managements concerned.

The spokesman informed that the university management had fixed Rs 400 for issuance of education certificates as compared to other universities where Rs 500 are being charged from students in this regard. The financial deficit of the university could become beyond the reach if the management deferred the decision of enhancement of education certificate fee, he added.

The Present Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro had already started implementing austerity measures in order to over the financial deficit, the spokesman informed and added that curtailment of POL and contingency expenses are the parts of the austerity measures of the varsity management. The policies initiated by the university management have started providing fruitful results, he added.